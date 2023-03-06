Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb

A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his friend with a homemade bomb.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his friend with a homemade bomb.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested Tristan Jedidiah Huber of Viola on Saturday, March 4, on multiple felony charges, including solicitation to commit murder and threatening fire or bombing.

According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, Huber sent “detailed text messages” to another person asking if they could help kill Huber’s friend who lives in Baxter County.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office had also received a complaint of this same nature, specifically that Huber was making a bomb to hurt the victim,” Montgomery said.

Fulton County deputies went to Huber’s home, where they reportedly found a homemade explosive device.

“The Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene,” Montgomery said. “They found the device to be non-operational, but they did observe components that could be assembled to make an operational explosive device.”

Huber is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of a $110,000 bond on the following charges:

  • Solicitation to commit murder
  • Terroristic threatening in the first degree
  • Threatening fire or bombing (no injury)
  • Theft of property (previous outstanding warrant)
  • Criminal mischief (previous outstanding warrant)

He’s scheduled to appear in circuit court on Monday, March 6.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
State basketball tournaments tip off Tuesday all over Arkansas.
Championship games set in 2023 State Basketball Tournament
The motion filed on Wednesday, March 1 asks the Arkansas Supreme Court to not dismiss an appeal...
Motion filed to avoid appeal dismissal in West Memphis 3 evidence case

Latest News

“By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of...
Analyst: $4 gasoline possible by Memorial Day
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
Aaron's Monday morning forecast
A fundraiser was held by Big Heart Animal Rescue on Sunday.
People gathered for bingo and bubbles to give back