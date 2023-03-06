Energy Alert
March 6: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Not a bad way to start the work week. We are waking up this morning to mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Highs climb into the 70s later today with many going into the mid and upper 70s! It will be a bit breezy today, so that is the one wrinkle in today’s forecast.

A dry cold front moves through tonight switching our winds from the southwest to the northeast which will keep temperatures in the 60s for Tuesday.

Rain chances start to creep back into the forecast on Wednesday and linger around through the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Region 8 native Marybeth Byrd is moving on to Hollywood, all three judges saying yes on American Idol.

On Sunday, a local LGBTQ+ organization protested against Senate Bill 81 in Fayetteville on Fayetteville Square. Senate Bill 81 seeks to hold library staff criminally liable for “knowingly” giving out obscene materials to minors.

Following an incident on Friday night where he appeared to show a gun on Instagram Live, Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least the next two games.

Thirty-five people were detained by officers at a police training center under development outside Atlanta after they clashed with law enforcement.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
State basketball tournaments tip off Tuesday all over Arkansas.
Championship games set in 2023 State Basketball Tournament
The motion filed on Wednesday, March 1 asks the Arkansas Supreme Court to not dismiss an appeal...
Motion filed to avoid appeal dismissal in West Memphis 3 evidence case

Aaron's Monday morning forecast
A fundraiser was held by Big Heart Animal Rescue on Sunday.
People gathered for bingo and bubbles to give back
Restore Church opened its doors again, years after it was destroyed.
A church celebrates reopening after a nearly 3-year closure
Bobcats advance to Final 4
Thayer boys basketball advances to second straight Final 4 (KY3)