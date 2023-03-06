Energy Alert
People gathered for bingo and bubbles to give back

A fundraiser was held by Big Heart Animal Rescue on Sunday.
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fundraiser was held by Big Heart Animal Rescue on Sunday.

Big Heart Animal Rescue is an organization that educates about rescues.

“We really lack education and awareness as far as rescue goes and so that’s why like with events like this one, you know fun events to get people out but then I also want to spread the education and awareness part,” Kassie Wright, founder of Big Heart Animal Rescue, said.

One goal of the organization is preventing overpopulation.

Wright said overpopulation is a concern in Northeast Arkansas and many animal shelters can’t take any more animals. Her organization helps by helping pet owners spay and neuter their pets.

She said it has prevented animals from being rehomed because their owners can’t afford those fees.

Participants at Bingo, Bubbles, and Barks enjoyed games, food, and little four-legged visitors.

The fundraiser raised money by playing bingo.

“We rely on donations and so without those donations, without events like this, we can’t help more animals,” Wright said.

