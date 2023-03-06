Energy Alert
Thayer boys basketball advances to MSHSAA Final Four for second straight season

The Bobcats have had recent state success in football and boys basketball.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST
THAYER, Mo. (KAIT) - Thayer is heading back to Springfield for the second straight season. The Bobcats (25-4) beat Sparta 50-37 to make it back to the Final 4.

For the young squad, they say last year’s success was the motivation for this season.

“No one thought we were gonna be anything this year,” junior Aidan Burns said. “Team full of juniors and sophomores. I mean, every one of those guys that’s on the team right now, they were sitting on the bench watching that winning last year. And it just kind of infected, the winning is. And that’s how we’re back.”

“Yeah I think they underestimated the athleticism that these guys have and their desire to win and then practicing against those old guys every day last year, made these guys a lot better,” head coach Matt Pitts said. “Just keep believing. I mean, we got here and I don’t want to just get there. I’d like to win and that’s what we’re gonna try to do.”

Thayer will compete in the Final Four for the 6th time in program history. They’ll play Lutheran North Friday at noon.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

