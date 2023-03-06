UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 3 p.m. March 5 on private property located on County Road 215, 2 miles south of Silva.

According to the crash report, 67-year-old Jack L. Dannenmueller of Scott City was driving downhill when his vehicle overturned. He sustained minor injuries, but his passenger, 41-year-old Curtis P. Dannenmueller, suffered serious injuries.

Curtis Dannenmueller was flown to St. Louis University Hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP said it was unknown if either man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

