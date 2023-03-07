Energy Alert
Community outraged over superintendent

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new Superintendent.

The Maynard School District offered a contract to Dr. Amy Jackson on Feb. 17.

That decision has made many in the community upset.

A special meeting was held on Monday, March 6, for people to voice their opinion.

“It was necessary that the community was heard, we have a local young man that has applied for this position, and we don’t feel like he was given a fair shot,” Ligie Waddell, a community member, said.

The other candidate was Braden Watson, a Maynard native.

Waddell felt that Watson wasn’t given a chance due to his inexperience.

He also felt Jackson wouldn’t stay at the district long enough.

Four of the five board members present listened to members of the community who had questions about the hiring process.

Concerns were also brought up about Steve Bounds, the missing board member.

“To me and I think from what I hear from the other people that it feels like he’s not concerned with what the community thinks,” he said.

The announcement of the hiring left many with concerns about the hiring process, with several saying the community was ignored.

“I think they just felt like they weren’t heard, I think they feel like the board has kinda lost sight of, that they’re representing the community and they want their voices heard,” Waddell said. “They feel like the original vote that was cast was not done according to board policy, wasn’t done in open session so they feel like possibly that the contract that was offered was not legal.”

Although the meeting was public, many didn’t get to voice their opinion… as the school require anyone who wants to speak at meetings to call and get placed on the agenda.

A motion to rescind the contract was brought up and voted on but it did not pass.

The meeting ended, and many were left unsatisfied.

“I heard from some others that they still feel like questions didn’t get answered and that they’re going to be at the next board meeting, asking those questions again,” he said.

Another meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14.

