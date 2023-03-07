Energy Alert
District ramping up security following school threat

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A few more eyes will be watching students Wednesday morning as they attend classes at a Jonesboro school.

Todd Nelson, director of safety and security at Jonesboro Public Schools, reported to police on Monday, March 6, that someone had threatened to “shoot up” two JPS schools.

Nelson told Region 8 News the threat was written in Sharpie in a girl’s bathroom stall at Douglas MacArthur Junior High School, 1615 Wilkins.

The threat reportedly stated: “I’m gonna shoot up MacArthur on March 7 at 8 a.m. and Annie Camp [Junior High School] on March 8 at 10 a.m.”

Nelson said there would be “extra security” at the schools on Wednesday morning.

The police report did not provide any details on the alleged incident.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

