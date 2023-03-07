Energy Alert
Drug court program coming to Sharp County

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Help for those struggling with addiction in a Northeast Arkansas county could be on the way.

The 3rd Judicial District will be adding a drug court program to Sharp County to help those with addiction find jobs and finish their education.

“Other than just remaining drug-free and staying out of the criminal justice system, there are so many things that these folks benefit and their families as a result of completing the program,” said Circuit Judge Michele Huff.

She explained the drug court program had been much-needed in Sharp County for many years.

Huff said the program could help in more ways than one.

“If you complete the program successfully and graduate, then you do not have a felony conviction. There are some target offenses that people can also have removed if they successfully complete the program,” she said.

Huff added now is a good time to implement the program in the county due to a new prosecuting attorney and sheriff.

The drug court program is expected to begin in mid-April.

