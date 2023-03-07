Energy Alert
Man arrested after shooting at home with people inside

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORFORK, Ark. (KAIT) - A 37-year-old Norfork man was arrested after deputies said he shot at a home with people inside.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said James Addison Rorex, III was arrested on Friday, March 3 for three counts of aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act, and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a shots fired call at 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 on Mercedes loop in Salesville.

Residents told deputies that Rorex had been told to stay away from the property in the past but had returned and was yelling at the people from outside the house.

He was told to leave again, but Rorex instead fired two shots at the house and ran off.

Deputies said they found two holes on the outside of the house, one of which went through the wall and landed on the bed. Another bullet was shot near the window the residents were looking out of.

Rorex is currently being held at the Baxter County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. He was expected to appear in court on Monday, March 6.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

