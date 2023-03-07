Energy Alert
March 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A dry cold front moved through Region 8 overnight so today’s temperatures will be about 10°° cooler today than yesterday.

Several disturbances will move across Region 8 starting on Wednesday that will provide several waves of rain. Before the end of the week, many parts of Region 8 will have 1-2″ of total rainfall.

Thankfully, this rain will fall over several days and not all at once. Dry air will briefly move in on Friday, more showers return to Region 8 over the weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A decades-long court battle resulted in the Arkansas Constitution guaranteeing adequate and equitable funding for state public schools. That process is called the Lakeview Decision. Some in the legal community said the omnibus education reform bill, set to become law, may conflict with that precedent.

The community of Maynard is upset after the school district hired a new superintendent. A special meeting was held on Monday, March 6, for people to voice their opinion.

A bill filed in the Arkansas Legislature this year aims to amend current human trafficking laws in the state.

Four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week to seek health care got caught in a deadly shootout and were kidnapped by heavily armed men who threw them in the back of a pickup truck, officials from both countries said Monday.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

