New heart disease clinic looks to advance care in underserved region

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - Innovation coming to Clay County is going to reshape medical care in the region thanks to the grand opening of the Piggott Cardiology Clinic.

In a partnership between the Piggott Health System and St. Bernards, the clinic will give people options in the city that they have never had before.

“The community continues to grow and there is an increased need and with this clinic now we will be able to provide additional services,” said Jaime Chavez, Intervention Cardiologist for St. Bernards.

Chavez said having these options close to home instead of an hour away will be a game changer.

“This is something that is very important in a community and for us to be able to come here allows the patients not to have to do that long drive,” he said.

Not only was the drive a hassle for patients, but according to CDC data, heart disease in Clay County sits higher than the overall rate for Arkansas and even nationwide.

With the ribbon cutting, the clinic hopes to expand its hours from two days a week to four, giving care to those that really need it.

“We have a number that is also increasing in age cardiovascular conditions become much more prevalent,” Chavez said.

