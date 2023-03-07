Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame

Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A year after a fire shut it down, an iconic Northeast Arkansas restaurant has risen from the ashes to be inducted into the state’s Food Hall of Fame.

Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.

The Blytheville restaurant, renowned for its burgers and barbecue, opened in 1952.

On March 3, 2022, a fire started in the pit area and swept through the restaurant, causing heavy damage.

Kream Kastle remained closed until Jan. 4 of this year. Suzanne Wallace, the restaurant’s owner, told Region 8 News there was never a chance they would not return.

Another Region 8 favorite, The Bulldog Restaurant in Bald Knob, and Ozark Café of Jasper were also inducted into the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

The award was created in 2016 by the Department of Arkansas Heritage to recognize the state’s legendary restaurants, proprietors, and food-themed events across the state.

For a list of other winners, visit the Arkansas Heritage Facebook page by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree...
Man accused of fatally shooting father
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
“Unapologetically country” music singer/songwriter Hardy will perform later this year in...
Hardy to perform in Jonesboro
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

If you flip for flapjacks, then you’ll want to be at the First Presbyterian Church in Jonesboro...
Midday Interview: Jonesboro Kiwanis Club Pancake Day
The Arkansas Pie Festival is set to return to Cherokee Village on April 29, 2023, as a partner...
Arkansas Pie Festival partners with World Food Championship
Paragould residents now have a new place to get their morning jolt of caffeine.
New coffee shop hosts grand opening
U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture,...
USDA to purchase $42M in catfish for food assistance programs