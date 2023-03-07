Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A year after a fire shut it down, an iconic Northeast Arkansas restaurant has risen from the ashes to be inducted into the state’s Food Hall of Fame.

Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.

The Blytheville restaurant, renowned for its burgers and barbecue, opened in 1952.

On March 3, 2022, a fire started in the pit area and swept through the restaurant, causing heavy damage.

Kream Kastle remained closed until Jan. 4 of this year. Suzanne Wallace, the restaurant’s owner, told Region 8 News there was never a chance they would not return.

Another Region 8 favorite, The Bulldog Restaurant in Bald Knob, and Ozark Café of Jasper were also inducted into the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

The award was created in 2016 by the Department of Arkansas Heritage to recognize the state’s legendary restaurants, proprietors, and food-themed events across the state.

