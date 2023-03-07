SEC Tournament bracket released, 10th-seed Hogs to face Auburn

The matchups are set and Arkansas, the #10 seed, will face #7 seed Auburn in the SEC Tournament. The squads will square off on Thursday (Mar. 9) in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 6 pm (CT). The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The winner will face #2 seed Texas A&M in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6 pm.

Arkansas is 29-29 all-time in the SEC Tournament. This will be just the second time Arkansas has faced Auburn in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers, 75-67, in the 2000 title game at Atlanta’s Georgia Dome for the Hogs’ lone SEC Tournament championship. (Arkansas has finished runner-up five times.)

This will be the 11th year the SEC Tournament will be held in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Arkansas is 8-9 all-time in Bridgestone Arena, reaching the finals twice (2015 and 2017) and the semifinals twice (2001 and 2021).

2023 SEC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

All Times CT

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 12 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU, 8 pm, SEC Network

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Florida, Noon, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 1, 2 pm, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Arkansas, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 2, 8 pm, SEC Network

Friday, March 10

Game 7: No. 1 Alabama vs. Winner Game 3, Noon, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Missouri vs. Winner Game 4, 2 pm, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 5, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Winner Game 6, 8 pm, SEC Network

Saturday, March 11

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, Noon, ESPN

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2 pm, ESPN

Sunday, March 12

Championship game, Noon, ESPN

