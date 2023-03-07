Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

SEC Tournament bracket released, 10th-seed Hogs to face Auburn

The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference(Source: Razorback Athletics)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The matchups are set and Arkansas, the #10 seed, will face #7 seed Auburn in the SEC Tournament. The squads will square off on Thursday (Mar. 9) in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 6 pm (CT). The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The winner will face #2 seed Texas A&M in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6 pm.

Arkansas is 29-29 all-time in the SEC Tournament. This will be just the second time Arkansas has faced Auburn in the SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers, 75-67, in the 2000 title game at Atlanta’s Georgia Dome for the Hogs’ lone SEC Tournament championship. (Arkansas has finished runner-up five times.)

This will be the 11th year the SEC Tournament will be held in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Arkansas is 8-9 all-time in Bridgestone Arena, reaching the finals twice (2015 and 2017) and the semifinals twice (2001 and 2021).

2023 SEC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

All Times CT

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 12 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 LSU, 8 pm, SEC Network

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Florida, Noon, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 1, 2 pm, SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Arkansas, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 2, 8 pm, SEC Network

Friday, March 10

Game 7: No. 1 Alabama vs. Winner Game 3, Noon, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Missouri vs. Winner Game 4, 2 pm, ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 5, 6 pm, SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Winner Game 6, 8 pm, SEC Network

Saturday, March 11

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, Noon, ESPN

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 2 pm, ESPN

Sunday, March 12

Championship game, Noon, ESPN

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
“Unapologetically country” music singer/songwriter Hardy will perform later this year in...
Hardy to perform in Jonesboro
A fundraiser was held by Big Heart Animal Rescue on Sunday.
People gathered for bingo and bubbles to give back

Latest News

A-State reliever
Brookland alum Jake Algee records first career save for Arkansas State baseball
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
Kramer named SEC Player of the Week
The Razorbacks compete in the Southeastern Conference
3 Razorbacks selected to All-SEC teams
A-State junior reliever picked up first career save Sunday.
A-State baseball avoids sweep, beats Missouri State Sunday