Teen seriously injured in UTV crash

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after his utility terrain vehicle crashed head-on into a pickup truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:25 p.m. Monday, March 6, on Highway 142, six miles west of Doniphan in Ripley County.

According to the initial crash report, the boy was westbound when his 2019 Polaris Razor crossed the center of the road and struck a 1988 Toyota pickup driven by 60-year-old Craig E. Dale of Doniphan.

An ambulance took the teen, who was not identified due to his age, to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Craig was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.