Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Wildlife experts rescue manatee hooked in the face and tangled in fishing wire

A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper.
A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper.(Tracy Colson via FWC Fish and Wildlife)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Wildlife experts rescued a manatee near Crystal River, Florida, that had fishing line wrapped around its flipper, making it difficult for it to swim.

A large fishing lure was hooked to the manatee’s face and flipper as well, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook.

Experts successfully captured the manatee to remove the lure and take the animal to Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park for rehabilitation.

FWC posted video of the entangled manatee showing how difficult it was for the animal to maneuver with one fin.

“It’s important to ensure that we all do our part to prevent entanglements by disposing of trash, monofilament fishing line and other gear in the proper bins,” wildlife experts said.

Entanglements on marine mammals should only be removed by wildlife officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree...
Man accused of fatally shooting father
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
“Unapologetically country” music singer/songwriter Hardy will perform later this year in...
Hardy to perform in Jonesboro
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden says new taxes on the rich can help save Medicare
A photo shared by David Honeywell shows the message written in fresh snow over the parking lot...
‘Help us’ carved into snow after winter storm buries California residents
A neighbor of Joe Mixon's says shots were fired at high school teens who were playing “NERF...
Bengals player’s home part of ‘active’ investigation, sheriff’s office says
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks