Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

1 injured, 1 in custody in connection with shooting at Kennett, Mo. Walmart

One person is in custody after another person was injured in a shooting at Walmart on Wednesday...
One person is in custody after another person was injured in a shooting at Walmart on Wednesday morning, March 8.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody after another person was injured in a shooting at Walmart on Wednesday morning, March 8.

According to police, it happened around 11 a.m. at Walmart.

One person was injured and airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Another person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business
The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new superintendent.
Community outraged over superintendent hire
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Canon City, was...
Suspect identified in deaths of Harrisburg couple
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Crews respond to late-night house fire

Latest News

Ja Morant
Ja Morant will not face criminal charges over gun incident, police say
Paragould residents needing a Freddy’s fix will no longer have to travel all the way to...
Freddy’s opening in Paragould
Sheriff John Montgomery said 36-year-old Zachery Oates Johnston of Gamaliel kicked in the...
Man accused in home invasion
“I’m ready to sign it into law and end the failed status quo that has governed our education...
Gov. Sanders signs education overhaul into law