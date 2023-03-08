A-State senior Camryn Newton-Smith will compete in 2023 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships

After posting a conference-record pentathlon score earlier this season, Arkansas State track and field standout Camryn Newton-Smith has punched her ticket for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, held March 10-11, in Albuquerque, N.M.

Newton-Smith totaled a Sun Belt-record and school-record score of 4,356 points at the Texas Tech Multis in January, a mark that led the nation for much of the year and ranks second in the NCAA entering the championships. The Greenbank, Australia, native will compete on March 10 in the pentathlon at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

It marks the third time in her career she has qualified for the national meet, doing so in 2020 before the championships were not contested due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in 2021 before being sidelined by injury. She is the first A-State women’s athlete to advance to the indoor championships multiple times since Sharika Nelvis (2013-14).

Newton-Smith competed in open events at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, earning bronze in the high jump, while placing sixth in the long jump and seventh in the 60-meter hurdles.

The top 16 athletes in each event advance to the championships, with Newton-Smith being one of just two women from the Sun Belt Conference to qualify for an event.

