Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas celebrating Arbor day with ‘Free Tree Fridays’

In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry...
In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will be hosting giveaways of bare root seedlings at various locations across the state.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - In recognition of National Arbor Day, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division will be hosting giveaways of bare root seedlings at various locations across the state each Friday from March 17 through April 28.

“Adding trees to your yard or to a community forest is beneficial to all Arkansans, and Spring is an excellent time to plant trees,” said Kristine Kimbro, urban and community forestry coordinator for the Forestry Division. “With these Arbor Day celebration giveaways, we hope to provide all Arkansans with access to the many benefits trees provide.”

Although species will vary by location, all seedlings will be native Arkansas hardwoods grown at the Forestry Division’s Baucum Nursery.

The giveaway will be limited to three seedlings per person on a first-come, first-served basis.

The giveaways will be hosted at various locations across the state. Following is a listing of locations and times currently scheduled:

March 17

  • Little Rock – Arkansas Department of Agriculture, 1 Natural Resources Drive: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Osceola – Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Office, 3137 W. Keiser Avenue: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

March 24

  • Morrilton – Wal-Mart, 1621 S. Business 9: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

March 31

  • Walnut Ridge – Lawrence County Extension Office, 1100 W. Main Street: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Pocahontas – American Made General Store, 1100 Pace Road: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Wynne – Wynne Fire Department, 1111 Falls Boulevard: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

April 7

  • Batesville – Riverside Park, 1770 Chaney Drive: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Hot Springs – Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Avenue: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Greenbrier – Greenbrier City Hall, 11 Wilson Farm Road: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

April 14

  • Warren – Warren City Park, 400 W. Church Street, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Alma – Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Avenue: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

April 21

  • Sheridan – The Mad Butcher, 815 Rock Street: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Additional locations will be added throughout the month. Visit agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/free-tree-friday/.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new superintendent.
Community outraged over superintendent hire
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Canon City, was...
Suspect identified in deaths of Harrisburg couple
A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after his utility terrain vehicle crashed head-on into a...
Teen seriously injured in UTV crash
A few more eyes will be watching students Wednesday morning as they attend classes at a...
District ramping up security following school threat

Latest News

A group of students in Batesville is riding high after winning big at a state robotics...
Batesville students place second in state robotics competition
Mayor Harold Copenhaver used the address on March 7 to reflect on various accomplishments,...
Jonesboro mayor gives State of the City address
Despite rising food costs and supply chain issues, one Northeast Arkansas charity continues to...
Food bank offers helping hand to Lawrence County residents
The Ritz Civic Center announced it will live-stream the Blytheville vs. Little Rock game on...
Blytheville’s Ritz Civic Center to stream state title game