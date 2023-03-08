Energy Alert
Arkansas guard Ricky Council named to AP All-SEC 2nd Team

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) goes up for a dunk in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Arkansas junior Ricky Council IV was named to the Associated Press All-SEC second team, it was announced today.

Council, who leads the SEC in minutes played, ranks third in the SEC in scoring (16.5 ppg), third in free throws made (138) and seventh in field goal percentage (.454). His 87 free throws made and 115 attempts in SEC games currently rank fifth in the school’s record book. Council scored in double figures in 28 of 31 games this season, including 10 games of at least 20 points. He was named SEC Player of the Week (Dec. 5) thanks to a 27-point effort versus Troy and getting 17 points with three steals versus San Jose State.

Council, who was the AAC Sixth Man of the Year last season at Wichita State, has improved his scoring (336 points to 513 points), 3′s made (26 to 31), free throws made (90 to 138), assists (45 to 74) and steals (32 to 36) while in a Razorback uniform. He is two points shy of 1,000 for his career.

2023 AP ALL-SEC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Kobe Brown, Missouri

u-Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Tolu Smith, Mississippi St.

u-Oscar Tshwiebe, Kentucky

SECOND TEAM

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Colin Castleton, Florida

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt

KJ Williams, LSU

SEC Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

SEC Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

SEC Newcomer of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

u-Unanimous selection

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

