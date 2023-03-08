Batesville & Newport will resume football series with 2024 White River Bowl

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple old Football Friday Night rivals are making headlines.

Batesville and Newport will renew their football series in the White River Bowl. A press conference was held Tuesday morning at White River Medical Center. The Pioneers and Greyhounds are scheduled to play August 30th, 2024 in Newport. The 100th meeting in the series is scheduled for 2025 in Batesville.

This rivalry has been dormant since 2011, but now one of the oldest matchups in the Natural State is back.

