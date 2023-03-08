Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Batesville & Newport will resume football series with 2024 White River Bowl

Batesville and Newport will renew their football series starting in 2024.
Batesville and Newport will renew their football series starting in 2024.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple old Football Friday Night rivals are making headlines.

Batesville and Newport will renew their football series in the White River Bowl. A press conference was held Tuesday morning at White River Medical Center. The Pioneers and Greyhounds are scheduled to play August 30th, 2024 in Newport. The 100th meeting in the series is scheduled for 2025 in Batesville.

This rivalry has been dormant since 2011, but now one of the oldest matchups in the Natural State is back.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree...
Man accused of fatally shooting father
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new superintendent.
Community outraged over superintendent hire
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

Manila head boys basketball coach
Fast Break Extra: Lee Wimberley on Manila reaching 2023 state finals
The Lions are preparing for the 3A state basketball finals
Manila boys basketball reaches state finals for the first time since 2010
Lions reach state finals for the first time in 13 years
Manila boys basketball reaches state finals for the first time since 2010
Batesville and Newport will renew football series in 2024
Batesville & Newport will resume football series with 2024 White River Bowl