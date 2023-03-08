Batesville students place second in state robotics competition

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of students in Batesville is riding high after winning big at a state robotics competition.

The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville won second place at FIRST Robotics Arkansas Regionals in Searcy on the weekend of Saturday, March 4.

According to a news release, the students worked together to build the 125-pound robot which underwent a series of challenges.

“The students had a great time meeting fellow competitors from the surrounding area,” said Randall Warn, UACCB industrial technology faculty, “It’s great to see students working together on a common challenge that is bigger than themselves.”

The robot was sponsored by Spartan Mowers, Haas Machine Tools, and UACCB Career Center.

