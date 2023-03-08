Batesville students place second in state robotics competition

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A group of students in Batesville is riding high after winning big at a state robotics competition.

The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville won second place at FIRST Robotics Arkansas Regionals in Searcy on the weekend of Saturday, March 4.

According to a news release, the students worked together to build the 125-pound robot which underwent a series of challenges.

“The students had a great time meeting fellow competitors from the surrounding area,” said Randall Warn, UACCB industrial technology faculty, “It’s great to see students working together on a common challenge that is bigger than themselves.”

The robot was sponsored by Spartan Mowers, Haas Machine Tools, and UACCB Career Center.

You can read more about the event by clicking here.

