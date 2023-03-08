Energy Alert
Bill honoring falled JPD recruit signed into law

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A bill filed in the Arkansas House honoring the life of Jonesboro Police Office Vincent “Vinny” Parks has been signed into law.

House Bill 1458 was signed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday, March 6.

The bill, which was filed by State Representative Fran Cavenaugh on Monday, Feb. 20, would require instructors to complete training to recognize the signs of certain medical conditions.

Parks died on Sunday, July 17 when in training at the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

The signing comes after the family of Parks filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Public Safety the same day as the bill filing.

In the suit, the family blamed the academy and its instructors for the death, claiming it to be an act of negligence.

