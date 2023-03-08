Blytheville’s Ritz Civic Center to stream state title game

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Ritz Civic Center announced it will live-stream the Blytheville vs. Little Rock game on their new 24-foot screen.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 9, at 1:45 p.m. Stan Dutton, executive director at the Blytheville Ritz Civic Center Foundation, said in a Tuesday news release that the Ritz will open its doors at 1:15 p.m.

Complimentary tickets will be available Wednesday at the Ritz between 9 to 3 p.m., D&H Signs between 8 to 5 p.m., and the Grayhound Bus Station from 9 to 12 p.m.

Tickets will be limited to 4 per person, they are required for entry, and individuals under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.