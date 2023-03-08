Commission awards contracts for Southeast Districts Projects

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission that governs Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded contracts for Missouri projects.

At its regular meeting on March 8, the Commission awarded contracts for projects in the Southeast District. The awarded contracts include pavement improvements and bridge replacements and repair projects.

A $6,397,790 contract was awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors, LLC, for resurfacing the following routes:

Route E from Route 142 to Route 19 in Oregon County.

Route 17 from Route WW to Route 160 in Howell County. This project also includes adding two foot shoulders.

A $2,102,895 contract was awarded to Robertson Contractors, Inc., for the following bridge improvements:

A bridge rehabilitation on Route 60 over Current River in Van Buren.

A bridge replacement on Route 142 over Cane Creek Ditch near Neelyville.

An $8,251,924 contract was awarded to Samron Midwest Contracting, Inc., for a bridge deck replacement on Route 62 over Interstate 57 near Charleston. The contract also includes the addition of a center turn lane on Route 62 from one half mile west of I-57 to one half mile east of I-57.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction.

