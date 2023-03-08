Crews at scene of house fire
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Paragould Fire Department is currently at the scene of a working house fire.
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Neighbors at the scene said they believe everyone made it out safely.
No word on if anyone was hurt or the cause behind the fire.
Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for new details.
