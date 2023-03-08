Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

“Devil’s Knot” author visits Mountain Home to discuss book

Mara Leveritt is the author of many books, including “Devil’s Knot,” which discusses the “West...
Mara Leveritt is the author of many books, including “Devil’s Knot,” which discusses the “West Memphis Three.”(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - Acclaimed author and investigative writer Mara Leveritt visited Arkansas State University-Mountain Home on Tuesday.

Leveritt is the author of many books, including “Devil’s Knot,” which discusses the “West Memphis Three.” She has won a handful of awards for her writing.

Leveritt explained March 7 the case caught her attention, and after the trials, she went to work on her novel.

“I was really interested in how the jurors came to guilty verdicts. Based on the reporting I saw, I couldn’t understand what convinced them,” she said. “As soon as the trials were over, I went to the West Memphis police and filed a Freedom of Information Act request, then I got to begin to go through their files and see into the investigation.”

Leveritt said many questions remain surrounding the investigation and trials, and that’s why she wrote the book.

The state opted to agree to an Alford plea, and they avoided staying in prison longer. They also let the state brush this off of its desk, but it didn’t resolve anything. I think it deepened the questions of what went on there.”

She was expected to speak about her experience as an investigative writer.

Her visit comes after Damien Echols, one of the three men convicted in the case, filed a motion to the Arkansas Supreme Court to not dismiss an appeal to retest DNA in the case.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree...
Man accused of fatally shooting father
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
“Unapologetically country” music singer/songwriter Hardy will perform later this year in...
Hardy to perform in Jonesboro
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

Sunday will mark the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, with everyone’s clocks moving ahead an...
Residents mixed ahead of Daylight Saving Time
A piece of legislation in the Arkansas House of Representatives would make it easier to access...
New bill to increase access to narcan in Arkansas
New bill to increase access to narcan in Arkansas
(Keith Myers/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Arkansas Senate OKs bathroom bill that critics call extreme