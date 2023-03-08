Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing woman

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Pemiscot County deputies need your help finding a woman they said has dementia and paranoia.

According to a news release, an Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 68-year-old Susan Gail Solomon.

She was last seen at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the intersection of West Third Street and North Truman Boulevard near Napa Auto Parts in Caruthersville.

Deputies said her vehicle was last seen at 4:31 p.m. in South Ward and Industrial Lane heading south toward Interstate 155. It was a white 2016 Kia Sorento with a Florida license plate of PLMV43.

Solomon is 5′6″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has long dirty blonde/gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan pullover and her hair was in a ponytail.

Deputies said she may be heading to an unknown location in Tennessee and has a prior history of extreme paranoia toward social workers and law enforcement.

If you know where Solomon may be, you are urged to call the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department at 573-333-4101.

