Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing woman

According to a news release, an Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 68-year-old Susan...
According to a news release, an Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 68-year-old Susan Gail Solomon.(Source: Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Pemiscot County deputies need your help finding a woman they said has dementia and paranoia.

According to a news release, an Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 68-year-old Susan Gail Solomon.

She was last seen at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the intersection of West Third Street and North Truman Boulevard near Napa Auto Parts in Caruthersville.

Deputies said her vehicle was last seen at 4:31 p.m. in South Ward and Industrial Lane heading south toward Interstate 155. It was a white 2016 Kia Sorento with a Florida license plate of PLMV43.

Solomon is 5′6″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has long dirty blonde/gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan pullover and her hair was in a ponytail.

Deputies said she may be heading to an unknown location in Tennessee and has a prior history of extreme paranoia toward social workers and law enforcement.

If you know where Solomon may be, you are urged to call the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department at 573-333-4101.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree...
Man accused of fatally shooting father
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new superintendent.
Community outraged over superintendent hire
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

Newport head football coach
FFN Extra: Brian Reardon on 2024 White River Bowl, previews 2023 Newport squad
The Republican-held Senate voted 26-8 on March 7 to send to Sanders the 145-page bill, which...
Sanders’ school voucher plan gets Arkansas lawmakers’ OK
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville won second place at FIRST Robotics...
Batesville students place second in state robotics competition
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Canon City, was...
Suspect identified in deaths of Harrisburg couple