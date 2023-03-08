Energy Alert
Freddy’s opening in Paragould

Paragould residents needing a Freddy’s fix will no longer have to travel all the way to Jonesboro.(Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould residents needing a Freddy’s fix will no longer have to travel all the way to Jonesboro.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open Thursday, March 9, at its new location at 2307 W. Kingshighway, near Lowe’s.

“Our new location is convenient for those traveling along the highway, as well as those looking for a place to eat after shopping at our retail neighbors,” said Paul Hoover, franchise owner. “We feel thrilled to be joining the Paragould community.”

The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

