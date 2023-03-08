Energy Alert
Ja Morant will not face criminal charges over gun incident, police say

Ja Morant
Ja Morant(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will not face any criminal charges over a social media incident with a gun.

Police in Glendale, Colorado, launched an investigation on Morant over a social media video that showed Morant flash a gun in public.

Police say the incident took place at Shotgun Willie’s, a gentlemen’s club in the Denver suburb.

Police were not able to determine that there was any reason to file charges.

Glendale Police add that there were no disturbances or complaints made by any club patrons.

“Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime,” the release states.

Morant remains on leave from the Grizzlies over the incident.

Morant said in a statement that he takes full responsibility for his actions and that he is taking time away from the team to get help.

The NBA has not yet completed their investigation.

