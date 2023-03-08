Energy Alert
Join the Redhawks at the Show Me Center for Sunday selection show watch party

Doors open for the watch party for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Show at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Join the Redhawks at the Show Me Center to watch the Sunday Selection Show.

Doors open for the watch party for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Show at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The men’s basketball team will be introduced around 4:40 p.m. and the show begins at 5 p.m.

Make sure to hang around after the show for a special meet and greet with the Redhawks players and staff on the court.

