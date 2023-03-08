Man accused in home invasion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday after they said he kicked in a door and began attacking another man with a knife.

The alleged home invasion happened around 2:44 a.m. March 7 at a home on Baxter County Road 804.

Sheriff John Montgomery said 36-year-old Zachery Oates Johnston of Gamaliel kicked in the home’s door and began chasing a resident with a knife.

“The commotion woke up other members of the household, including three children,” Montgomery said in a Wednesday news release.

When Johnston ran from the home, the sheriff said he shoved down a 73-year-old woman who lived at the home, causing minor injuries.

Deputies later found Johnston at another location and arrested on suspicion of the following:

First-degree battery

Residential burglary

Aggravated assault

Third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

Probation violation

Johnston is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond, awaiting an appearance in circuit court.

“There is no indication of a possible motive that prompted the incident,” Montgomery said.

