Man charged with murder after mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday.
By Kassidy Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ARNETT, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A West Virginia man is facing a long list of charges, including murder, following a car crash that killed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday. He was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in Arnett, WVVA reports.

According to a police release, Graybeal left the scene of the crash.

The other driver involved in the crash, 30-year-old Sara Pettry, had three children with her in the car. She and her 3-year-old daughter died due to their injuries.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. An 11-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to a different hospital for treatment.

A police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and investigators identified Graybeal as a person of interest.

Graybeal is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and one count each of reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer and assault.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries police believe he might have sustained from the crash but is now being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

