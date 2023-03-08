Manila boys basketball reaches state finals for the first time since 2010
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Several NEA teams are competing for state basketball championships this weekend.
Manila boys hoops are in the state finals for the first time in 13 years. The Lions are 30-5 this season, 3A-3 regular season and tournament champions. Lee Wimberley’s squad were a 3 seed after regionals and ripped off 3 straight wins to reach the Spa City.
MHS takes the floor Saturday night in pursuit of their first state title since 1962.
