Manila boys basketball reaches state finals for the first time since 2010

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Several NEA teams are competing for state basketball championships this weekend.

Manila boys hoops are in the state finals for the first time in 13 years. The Lions are 30-5 this season, 3A-3 regular season and tournament champions. Lee Wimberley’s squad were a 3 seed after regionals and ripped off 3 straight wins to reach the Spa City.

MHS takes the floor Saturday night in pursuit of their first state title since 1962.

