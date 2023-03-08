Energy Alert
March 8: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are entering a rainy next couple of days, but the good news is that we will see breaks in between the waves of showers. Rain is falling this morning in Region 8 as the first wave moves in. Most of the rain should move out by lunchtime, but scattered showers will remain throughout the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts on Wednesday should be in the .50″ range with higher amounts in spots, but more showers arrive on Thursday.

A cold front sweeps through before sunrise on Friday to give us a brief break from the rain, but more showers arrive this weekend. By Sunday night, most will generally see around 2″ of rain with some higher amounts.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will sign her education overhaul today at noon. We’ll discuss the impact it will have on teachers and students.

Children under the age of 16 years old are now allowed to work without receiving governmental permission. On March 7, Gov. Sanders signed House Bill 1410, which revises child labor laws and creates the Youth Hiring Act of 2023.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver will deliver his State of the City to the community today, discussing his plan for the future.

The Paragould Fire Department responded to a house fire. The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street. No injuries were reported.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

