Marked Tree fire fighter charged with felony theft from the department rehired

According to an affidavit, Jackie Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth...
According to an affidavit, Jackie Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth more than $3,000 to the Marked Tree Fire Department.(Source: Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Carter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A former Marked Tree fire fighter charged with theft from the department was rehired by the same department.

According to Chief Thomas Plunk, the department voted to rehire Jackie Ragan, who is facing felony theft charges, at a meeting on Tuesday night as the department’s training officer after Plunk approached Ragan to rejoin the department.

According to a court affidavit, Ragan failed to return fire fighter gear and a radio worth more than $3,000 to the department in 2022. Ragan was also charged with felony theft in Sharp County after deputies said he stole a camper from River Bend Park (See video below).

Plunk, who was promoted to fire chief in Nov. 2022, said despite multiple media reports on the charges, and having been the Marked Tree assistant fire chief at the time of the charges being filed against Ragan, he was not aware of the charges.

“He ain’t go no felonies against him,” Plunk told Region 8 News anchor and investigative reporter Chris Carter. When asked if the charges were dropped, Plunk said “they have not charged him.”

Online court records showed Ragan was initially charged in 2022. The Second Judicial Prosecutor’s Office told Region 8 News the charges against Ragan have not been dropped.

“If the charges are charges that something are still standing, would that be a problem for you? Would you guys keep him on the department?” Carter asked Chief Plunk.

The chief responded he “would just have to see” before asking how Carter got his number.

Chief Plunk said the department did not do a background check on Ragan before rehiring him on March 7, and went on to describe plans from lawmakers to make it illegal for fire fighters to have felonies.

“I mean right now, the way the rules state in Arkansas, they’re trying to pass it where you can’t be on the volunteer fire department, or a fire department with a felony,” Plunk said. “It has been brought to the floor, is what I think they said, and if they pass it and whoever is on the fire department when they pass it, will be grandfathered in and there will not be no more felons on the fire department.”

When asked by Carter if the department rehired Ragan before the unconfirmed legislation Plunk mentioned to “grandfather” him in, Plunk said “No, no. I just found that out last night.”

Marked Trees’ Mayor Danny Johnson has not responded to calls from Region 8 News, but in a video provided to the station by a viewer from the meeting where Ragan was rehired, he also echoed the fire chief’s statements Ragan was not facing charges (See video below).

“Everyone is innocent until they are found guilty,” Johnson said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Ragan is set to appear in court on the charges on March 31st.

Ragan also used to be a police captain with the Marked Tree Police Department.

Marked Tree Mayor Danny Johnson and resident Tonya Carpenter discuss Ragan’s rehiring:

Marked Tree Fire Chief Thomas Plunk and Region 8 News’ Chris Carter discuss Ragan’s rehiring:

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

HB1174 to potentially charge women for receiving abortion

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Hayden Savage
The legislation, filed by District 90 Representative Richard Womack of Arkadelphia, could lead to prosecuting women for their child’s death.

News

1 injured, 1 in custody in connection with shooting at Kennett, Mo. Walmart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Ruch
One person is in custody after another person was injured in a shooting at Walmart on Wednesday morning, March 8.

NBA

Ja Morant will not face criminal charges over gun incident; will miss at least 4 more games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will not face any criminal charges over a social media incident with a gun.

Food

Freddy’s opening in Paragould

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Paragould residents needing a Freddy’s fix will no longer have to travel all the way to Jonesboro.

Latest News

Crime

Man accused in home invasion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Deputies arrested a man Tuesday after they said he kicked in a door and began attacking another man with a knife.

Education

Gov. Sanders signs education overhaul into law

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Region 8 Newsdesk
“I’m ready to sign it into law and end the failed status quo that has governed our education system for far too long,” Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday.

Education

Gov. Sanders of Arkansas signs the LEARNS Act

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the LEARNS Act into law Wednesday, March 8.

Crime

Judge blocks city’s release of video in Tyre Nichols case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Gallant and Sydney Hawkins
Memphis Police Department is preparing to release 20 additional hours of footage in relation to the investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death.

Community

Food bank offers helping hand to Lawrence County residents

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maddie Sexton
Due to inflation, the food bank remains affected in several ways.

News

Commission awards contracts for Southeast Districts Projects

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Seabaugh
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission that governs Missouri Department of Transportation has awarded contracts for Missouri projects.