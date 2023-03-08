Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New bill to increase access to narcan in Arkansas

By Hayden Savage
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill in the Arkansas House would make it easier to access treatment to combat drug overdoses in the state.

Current Arkansas law already allows first responders, among others, to access Narcan.

“In 2017, Arkansas enacted legislation to put Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, in the hands of police officers, first responders, folks who work in homeless shelters, things of that nature.,” said District 28 State Representative Bart Schulz.

House Bill 1562 looks to clean up the law surrounding Narcan, making it even more accessible.

“The problem that has been identified, it’s very good legislation, it’s a very good program, but it’s still kind of hard to get the Naloxone into the hands of these people,” Schulz said. “The intent of this is this bill is going to make it easier for folks to access the Naloxone.”

The lawmaker said he had seen firsthand how Narcan can save lives as a first responder, which is why he is filing the bill.

“In my real-world job, I’ve seen Naloxone work. It’s really miraculous what it does for someone that is in the middle of an overdose,” Schulz said.

The bill will be discussed by the public health committee on Thursday, March 9.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree...
Man accused of fatally shooting father
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
“Unapologetically country” music singer/songwriter Hardy will perform later this year in...
Hardy to perform in Jonesboro
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

It's a medicine commonly used to treat people with breathing problems, but liquid Albuterol is...
Shortages of asthma drug albuterol expected to get worse as supplier closes
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,250+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 400+ daily new cases
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
Look out for these recalled eyedrops.
FDA: Two more eyedrops brands recalled due to risks