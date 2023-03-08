Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business

A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at Steve’s Auto Body on East Parker Road.(Pixabay)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect they said stole $48,000 from a business they were working at.

A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at Steve’s Auto Body on East Parker Road.

The theft was said to have occurred when an employee of the business had changed records in the computer system.

The report could not indicate for how long the theft had occurred.

If you have any information about this theft, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree...
Man accused of fatally shooting father
The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new superintendent.
Community outraged over superintendent hire
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Canon City, was...
Suspect identified in deaths of Harrisburg couple
Mayor Harold Copenhaver used the address on March 7 to reflect on various accomplishments,...
Jonesboro mayor gives State of the City address
On Tuesday, March 7, an Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 68-year-old Susan Gail Solomon.
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing woman
The bill, which was filed by State Representative Fran Cavenaugh on Monday, Feb. 20, would...
Bill honoring fallen JPD recruit signed into law