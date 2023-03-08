Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect they said stole $48,000 from a business they were working at.

A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at Steve’s Auto Body on East Parker Road.

The theft was said to have occurred when an employee of the business had changed records in the computer system.

The report could not indicate for how long the theft had occurred.

If you have any information about this theft, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

