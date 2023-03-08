Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Police in Las Vegas say a woman told an employee ‘You will never catch me’ while she was stealing items in a retail theft. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas say a woman is wanted for stealing several items from a retail store.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports a woman brazenly stole items from a business in January while an employee was filming her.

During the incident, police said the female suspect told the employee, “you will never catch me,” while laughing and grabbing various items.

Police said the retail theft occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact the department’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree...
Man accused of fatally shooting father
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new superintendent.
Community outraged over superintendent hire
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

According to a news release, an Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 68-year-old Susan...
Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing woman
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
Manila head boys basketball coach
Fast Break Extra: Lee Wimberley on Manila reaching 2023 state finals
A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern