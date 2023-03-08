Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Residents mixed ahead of Daylight Saving Time

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With many people getting ready to set their clocks an hour this weekend, some are excited for more sunshine, while others just want their sleep.

Sunday will mark the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, with everyone’s clocks moving ahead an hour starting at 2 a.m.

In Jonesboro, residents like Ronna Holver said while they love the extra sunlight, they hate switching back and forth.

“They should just get rid of it, it’s too hard on us old folks,” she said. “They need to leave it alone one way or another, it’s like jet lag with the time change.”

However, others like Pam Meridith are willing to look past the time change, saying she loves it when the sunlight is out later.

“I love summer and I love the long days and the long evenings all the way to nine, ten o’clock. Well, ten o’clock would be perfect for daylight,” she said.

In Dec. 2022, State Representative Johnny Rye of Trumann proposed adopting Daylight-Saving Time permanently in the state, but the measure did not pass.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamanique Meade on suspicion of first-degree...
Man accused of fatally shooting father
A 27-year-old man is in custody after sheriff’s investigators said he threatened to kill his...
Man accused of threatening to kill friend with homemade bomb
A Scott City man was seriously injured after the UTV he was in overturned and rolled downhill.
UTV driver airlifted following rollover crash
“Unapologetically country” music singer/songwriter Hardy will perform later this year in...
Hardy to perform in Jonesboro
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

Mara Leveritt is the author of many books, including “Devil’s Knot,” which discusses the “West...
“Devil’s Knot” author visits Mountain Home to discuss book
A piece of legislation in the Arkansas House of Representatives would make it easier to access...
New bill to increase access to narcan in Arkansas
New bill to increase access to narcan in Arkansas
(Keith Myers/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Arkansas Senate OKs bathroom bill that critics call extreme