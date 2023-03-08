Residents mixed ahead of Daylight Saving Time

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With many people getting ready to set their clocks an hour this weekend, some are excited for more sunshine, while others just want their sleep.

Sunday will mark the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, with everyone’s clocks moving ahead an hour starting at 2 a.m.

In Jonesboro, residents like Ronna Holver said while they love the extra sunlight, they hate switching back and forth.

“They should just get rid of it, it’s too hard on us old folks,” she said. “They need to leave it alone one way or another, it’s like jet lag with the time change.”

However, others like Pam Meridith are willing to look past the time change, saying she loves it when the sunlight is out later.

“I love summer and I love the long days and the long evenings all the way to nine, ten o’clock. Well, ten o’clock would be perfect for daylight,” she said.

In Dec. 2022, State Representative Johnny Rye of Trumann proposed adopting Daylight-Saving Time permanently in the state, but the measure did not pass.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.