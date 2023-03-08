Energy Alert
Suspect identified in deaths of Harrisburg couple

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Canon City, was believed to be connected to the deaths of Shawn and Morgan Allen.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Co. (KAIT) – Deputies have identified a suspect in the deaths of a Harrisburg couple who were camping in Colorado over the summer.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Canon City, was believed to be connected to the deaths of Shawn and Morgan Allen.

Investigators were able to make the connection through forensic evidence, ballistic evidence, and digital media records.

Chief Deputy Coroner Laura Allen said the couple was discovered by hikers in the Phantom Canyon area on Saturday, July 16, 2022. They were believed to have died sometime during the previous night.

Allen listed the cause of death as “multiple gunshot wounds” and “thermal injuries” due to a fire that had been started.

Allen added Harris, who had committed suicide, was found a couple of days later about two miles outside of the Phantom Canyon campground entrance.

