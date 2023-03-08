Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system

A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On...
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On Wednesday, March 1, Tesla executives said the company will use innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories to cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles by as much as half of the ones it now builds.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Tesla that crashed into a firetruck in California last month was operating on one of the company’s automated driving systems, U.S. safety regulators said Wednesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it has dispatched a special crash investigation team to look into the Feb. 18 crash in Northern California that killed the Tesla driver and critically injured a passenger.

The probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into Teslas on Autopilot repeatedly crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes.

Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries in the crash in Contra Costa County.

The $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged in the crash on Interstate 680. The truck was parked to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, and the 2014 Tesla Model S had to be cut open to remove the passenger.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new superintendent.
Community outraged over superintendent hire
A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Canon City, was...
Suspect identified in deaths of Harrisburg couple
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Crews respond to late-night house fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Federal Trade Commission probes Twitter data practices after Elon Musk’s layoffs
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell says ‘no decision’ on the Fed’s next move on rates
Falconer’s lawyer and agent Conrad M. Rippy said Ian Woodward Falconer died Tuesday of natural...
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies