Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business
The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new superintendent.
Community outraged over superintendent hire
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Canon City, was...
Suspect identified in deaths of Harrisburg couple
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Crews respond to late-night house fire

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Scammers use new tactics in real estate scheme
Federal law enforcement sees ‘sharp increase’ in vacant property scams
The cat was eventually rescued, and officers called in an exotic cat expert to learn what to do...
Exotic cat recovering at zoo after police found cocaine in its system
Federal law enforcement sees ‘sharp increase’ in vacant property scams
One person is in custody after another person was injured in a shooting at Walmart on Wednesday...
1 injured, 1 in custody in connection with shooting at Kennett, Mo. Walmart