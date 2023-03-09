Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Biden’s new tax plan hopes to save Medicare

President Joe Biden says the wealthy should pay more in taxes to fund Medicare.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - President Joe Biden says the wealthy should pay more in taxes to fund Medicare.

Biden proposed new taxes for individuals making more than $400,000 per year on Tuesday, March 7.

According to Biden’s Tuesday essay in The New York Times, this plan would help extend the insurance program’s solvency by 25 years and provide a degree of middle-class stability to millions of geriatrics.

He wants to increase the Medicare tax rate from 3.8% to 5%

The president also wants to expand Medicare’s ability to negotiate drug costs, which began with the Inflation Reduction Act he signed on Aug. 16, 2022.

“We are going to continue to work with pharmaceutical manufacturers and other stakeholders to make sure Americans see lower costs in prescription drugs and can afford life-saving medication,” said Christen Linke Young, deputy assistant for health and veterans affairs

Taxpayers pay roughly $900 billion every year to fund more than 65 million people on Medicare. Biden expects continued growth from Medicare enrollees as the U.S. population ages.

The White House has yet to provide any specific cost-saving estimates, but Biden’s new plan will likely increase tax revenues by more than $117 billion over the next 10 years.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business
Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
A man was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking nearly...
Drug trafficker sentenced for distributing 360 kilos of meth
According to an affidavit, Jackie Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth...
Marked Tree fire fighter charged with theft from the department rehired
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Crews respond to late-night house fire

Latest News

Arkansas lawmakers OK malpractice bill on trans health care
Ohio abortion generic
HB1174 to potentially charge women for receiving abortion
“I’m ready to sign it into law and end the failed status quo that has governed our education...
Gov. Sanders signs education overhaul into law
“I’m ready to sign it into law and end the failed status quo that has governed our education...
Gov. Sanders of Arkansas signs the LEARNS Act