Butch Jones previews 2023 Arkansas State football spring practice
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football kicks off spring practice Thursday afternoon.
Butch Jones’ Red Wolves will have 15 workouts across March and April, culminating in the Pack Day Spring Game on Saturday, April 15th.
There’s several scarlet and black storylines. Jaxon Dailey and Jaylen Raynor begin the A-State quarterback competition. There’s new faces on the coaching staff including tight ends coach Nick Grimes.
2023 A-STATE FOOTBALL SPRING CAMP SCHEDULE
Practice 1: Thursday, March 9
Practice 2: Saturday, March 11
Practice 3: Sunday, March 12
Practice 4: Tuesday, March 14
Practice 5: Thursday, March 16
Practice 6: Tuesday, March 28
Practice 7: Thursday, March 30
Practice 8: Saturday, April 1
Practice 9: Tuesday, April 4
Practice 10: Thursday, April 6
Practice 11: Saturday, April 8
Practice 12: Tuesday, April 11
Practice 13: Wednesday, April 12
Practice 14: Friday, April 14
PACK DAY SPRING GAME: Saturday, April 15 (2:15 p.m.)
