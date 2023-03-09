Energy Alert
Butch Jones previews 2023 Arkansas State football spring practice

The Red Wolves will start 2023 spring practice on Thursday.
The Red Wolves will start 2023 spring practice on Thursday.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football kicks off spring practice Thursday afternoon.

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves will have 15 workouts across March and April, culminating in the Pack Day Spring Game on Saturday, April 15th.

There’s several scarlet and black storylines. Jaxon Dailey and Jaylen Raynor begin the A-State quarterback competition. There’s new faces on the coaching staff including tight ends coach Nick Grimes.

2023 A-STATE FOOTBALL SPRING CAMP SCHEDULE

Practice 1: Thursday, March 9

Practice 2: Saturday, March 11

Practice 3: Sunday, March 12

Practice 4: Tuesday, March 14

Practice 5: Thursday, March 16

Practice 6: Tuesday, March 28

Practice 7: Thursday, March 30

Practice 8: Saturday, April 1

Practice 9: Tuesday, April 4

Practice 10: Thursday, April 6

Practice 11: Saturday, April 8

Practice 12: Tuesday, April 11

Practice 13: Wednesday, April 12

Practice 14: Friday, April 14

PACK DAY SPRING GAME: Saturday, April 15 (2:15 p.m.)

