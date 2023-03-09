Chris Stapleton coming to FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Memphis this summer.

He’s bringing his “All-American Road Show” to FedExForum on Thursday, August 24.

Stapleton will be joined by special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy winner, with his most recent album Starting Over winning Best Country Album.

