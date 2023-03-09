Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Community reacts following former Marked Tree firefighter’s rehiring

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Marked Tree were in shock after they learned a firefighter let go after being charged with stealing from his department was rehired by the same department.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Marked Tree Fire Department voted to rehire Jackie Ragan, who is facing felony theft charges.

Tonya Carpenter, a Marked Tree resident, said the move caught her off-guard.

“I got word that he was going to get back on the fire department and I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

According to a court affidavit, Ragan failed to return firefighter gear and a radio worth more than $3,000 to the department in 2022. Ragan was found not guilty of those misdemeanor charges in Nov. 2022.

Ragan was also charged with felony theft in Sharp County after deputies said he stole a camper from River Bend Park.

“I personally don’t want a criminal near my house, you know? On fire or not, you know, I don’t want a criminal working for the city,” Carpenter said.

Region 8 News stopped by the Marked Tree Fire Department and Mayor Danny Johnson’s office.

There was no answer from the fire department and Hernandez was told Johnson was out of the office.

Region 8 News spoke to Plunk hours before going to Marked Tree, where he claimed to not know of the felony charges and it was his decision to rehire Ragan.

It was not clear whether the pending charges would have an impact on Ragan’s employment later.

Carpenter also wanted answers, so she went to the mayor.

“Just the mayor, you know, basically doing what he wants because he’s the mayor and he can, when that’s not how it’s supposed to be,” she said.

Carpenter also sees the frustrating situation as a concern for the town.

“I don’t know anybody who would want someone like that,” she said.

Region 8 News spoke with several people off camera, including one woman who said, “this is nothing but high school drama with a few people.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kream Kastle was inducted Monday night during a ceremony at Central Arkansas Library System’s...
Northeast Arkansas restaurant inducted into Food Hall of Fame
A report said officers got a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, March 6 about a theft that occurred at...
Police: Employee steals $48,000 from business
The community of Maynard showed up at a meeting to express concerns about the new superintendent.
Community outraged over superintendent hire
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jeffery Michael Harris, of Canon City, was...
Suspect identified in deaths of Harrisburg couple
The fire occurred sometime before 11 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 on North Sixth Street.
Crews respond to late-night house fire

Latest News

According to a study from QuoteWizard, overdose deaths increased in Arkansas by 9% in 2021.
STUDY: Drug overdose deaths up 9% in Arkansas
Blytheville head boys basketball coach
Fast Break Extra: Blytheville head coach McKenzie Pierce after 4A state semifinals
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 3/8/23 press conference pt 1
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 3/8/23 press conference pt 2