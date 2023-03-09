Earthquake Summit to be held in Portageville

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Earthquake experts from across the region will gather at Rone Exhibition Hall in Portageville, Missouri, on Thursday, March 16, for the 5th Annual Earthquake Summit.

Located in Southeast Missouri’s Bootheel, Portageville is in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

Hundreds of attendees from across the region will gather to learn the latest about earthquakes in the Midwest – from risk and preparedness strategies to recovery planning.

Experts will lead sessions focused on the latest geological findings, health care developments, insurance challenges, transportation planning, university resources, school response and more.

Several prominent speakers will participate in the event, including Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, University of Missouri System President Dr. Mun Choi and FEMA Region 7 Administrator Andrea Spillars.

Centered in Southeast Missouri, the New Madrid Seismic Zone is the most active seismic zone in the United States east of the Rocky Mountains, averaging more than 200 small earthquakes each year.

In 1811-1812, it produced some of the strongest earthquakes ever felt in North America.

While no one can predict exactly when an earthquake will occur, scientists agree that large earthquakes in this zone still pose a risk.

