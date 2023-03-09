Energy Alert
Georgia Southern Men’s basketball parts ways with Brian Burg after three seasons

FILE PHOTO: Brian Burg pictured with Georgia Southern Athletics Director, Jared Benko.
FILE PHOTO: Brian Burg pictured with Georgia Southern Athletics Director, Jared Benko.(Georgia Southern Athletics)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University is looking for a new men’s basketball coach.

The university announced Thursday that it will not renew Brian Burg’s contract.

Chris Shumate will serve as the interim head coach for the program for now. The university said a nationwide search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

