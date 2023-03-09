Energy Alert
Jonesboro crash shuts down roadway

A crash near a busy Jonesboro intersection has traffic at a standstill.
A crash near a busy Jonesboro intersection has traffic at a standstill.(Google Maps)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash near a busy Jonesboro intersection had traffic at a standstill.

According to Rachel Anderson, digital media officer with the Jonesboro Police Department, the crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the intersection of Highland Drive and Industrial Drive/Kathleen Street.

Anderson reported there were injuries and that police, fire, and emergency service were dispatched.

The crash shut down eastbound traffic on Highland while westbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

By 11:15 a.m., the roadway was cleared.

