March 9: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Another morning of rain showers across Region 8 and we will see rounds of scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be cool again today with high in the mid-50s.

Our normal highs should be in the upper-50s so we will not be that much off. A cold front will sweep through tonight bringing an end to the rain for a short time.

Rain returns for the weekend. Showers look to move in during the late afternoon into the evening hours on Saturday and hang around with us throughout the overnight hours and into the early morning hours on Sunday.

By the end of the weekend, most of Region 8 will see around 2″ of rain and some isolated higher amounts. The start of the week looks dry, but temperatures will be a little below normal.

News Headlines

A Senate bill some are labeling as anti-trans is headed to the Arkansas House Thursday after it passed in the Senate. Many in the transgender community are now speaking out.

Residents in Marked Tree were in shock after they learned a firefighter let go after being charged with stealing from his department was rehired by the same department.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed her landmark education reform legislation into law Wednesday. Arkansas LEARNS will make a number of structural changes to Arkansas’ education system. You’ll hear reaction from teachers.

Four Americans went through a nightmare driving through Mexico Friday. They were kidnapped at gunpoint and missing until Tuesday when authorities found two dead and two injured. Authorities are still trying to find those responsible. The group was traveling to the border city of Matamoros so one of them could get cosmetic surgery. Experts say about one million Americans travel to Mexico for medical procedures each year.

